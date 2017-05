Two people are in the hospital after an early morning fire in Anamosa.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

The Anamosa Fire Chief says two people are in the hospital. He says crews rescued a woman inside the building and a man jumped from a window on the second floor. No word on their current conditions.

Hours later, police and firefighters still have a part of E. Main Street blocked off.

The damage appears to be extensive. The cause is unknown.

We have a crew on scene and will pass along information once it's made available.