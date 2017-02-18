MUST SEE VIDEO: Impatient dog honks at owners - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A dog in Ohio becomes very impatient after its owners decide to stop and have lunch. Don't worry, the owner was only inside for a few minutes.

Locals say the dog has been seen multiple times honking at its owner.

