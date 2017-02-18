Name of man who died in Dubuque motorcycle crash released - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: 24-year-old Dubuque man killed in motorcycle crash

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

We now know the name of the person who died after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque.

Austin Walling, 24, died at the scene.

It happened Saturday in the area of 32nd and Carter streets just after 9 a.m.

The police department says Walling must have lost control because his motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The investigation continues. 

