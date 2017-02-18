Des Moines city cemetery cleanup will see grave decor tossed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) -- Flowers and decorations left on graves in several Des Moines city cemeteries must be picked up by the end of the month, or be thrown out by city workers.
   Des Moines Parks and Recreation staff will begin removing memorial decorations placed on gravesites in municipal cemeteries on March 1. Cemetery visitors have until Feb. 28 to collect any decorations they'd like to keep.
   Items cemetery staff will remove and discard include vigil lights, statues, floral decorations, fences, boxes, toys, vases, glass, wood signs, cement blocks, and similar articles. Workers will complete the clearing by March 8. After March 8, the public will again be allowed to place decorations on gravesites, which may remain until the next municipal cemetery cleanup, scheduled to begin July 1.

