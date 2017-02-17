The State Wrestling Tournament moves to Championship Saturday

Class 1A Semifinals/Des Moines

Semi-Finals night started with a bang for Eastern Iowa

and especially Wapsie Valley's Donny Schmit - Schmit a champ at 106 last year - punched his ticket at 126 this time with a 3rd period pin over Underwood's Blake Thompson

Donny Schmit/Wapsie Valley Junior

"The coaches told me that he liked to cradle and he'd throw every now and then. Every time he tried it I was able to sink my hips and catch him in the action."

Schmit's teammate Kaleb Krall joins him on finals night with a victory at 138 -

Lisbon put multiple wrestler's into the final including top ranked 113 pounder Cael Happel -

It's a return to finals night for Dike-New Hartford's Trent Johnson at 145 - last year's runner up topped East Buc's Brayden Nunemaker for a return to Saturday night -

Trent Johnson/Dike-New Hartford Senior

"It's my senior year. I want to finish on top, last year coming so close and then not making my goal. I've worked too hard to not make it. I've worked too hard to not win."

At heavyweight, North Linn's Kyler Schott came up big with the pin over Jesup's Bryan Sadler - while Hudson's Taylen Entriken will make his first Saturday night appearance - Entriken came up with a big move in the second - putting Sibley-Ocheyden's Trent Kruger on his back - and putting himselg in the 170 pound final -

Taylan Entriken/Hudson Senior

"He countered hard with that wizzer. I came up and went for the near side ankle. He tried to toss me and I just put him on his back."