Janesville Girls Basketball beats Hudson to move within a game of State

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The tenth ranked Janesville Girls basketball team blitzed Hudson 58-23 in the a One-A Regional Semifinal to move within  a win of the State Tournament.

Hudson didn't make its first field until five minutes left in the second quarter.  Janesville led 33-11 at halftime and cruised to the win.  The Wildcats will play Kee High Monday Night in Oelwein in a 1A Regional Final

