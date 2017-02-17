UNI Swimming Breaks more records at the MVC Swimming and Diving Championships

In the day of MVC action, the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming and diving team grabbed two B cuts, two MVC records and five school records in competition today.



The Panthers sit in third place, with 402 points.



In the 400 medley relay, the team of Katie Taylor, Veronica Herrmann, Crystal Florman and Aftin Phyfe nabbed two school records. Taylor’s 100 backstroke swim, to lead off the relay, created a new school record in the 54.68. The team would reset the UNI school record, timing in at 3:43.50.



Taylor continued to dominate in the pool, resetting the UNI and MVC records in the 100 backstroke. Taylor swam a time of 4:17.54 to grab the first place finish and an NCAA B Cut.



Florman made her mark in the 100 butterfly, creating a new UNI and MVC record with her preliminary time this morning. Florman also received a B Cut in the event, timing in at 53.86. Florman came back to win the event in the evening session, timing in at 54.21.



Herrmann swam into third place in the A final of the 100 breaststroke, timing in at 1:02.69. Moriah Ross nabbed a top-8 finish in the A final, swimming in at 1:03.73.



Molly Lembezeder nabbed second place and a new UNI record in the 200 freestyle, timing in at 1:49.80. Phyfe had a top-8 finish, swimming in at 1:51.53.



Rinaldi won the consolation final of the 100 backstroke, timing in at 56.76. Phyfe also competed in the B final, swimming in at 58.17.