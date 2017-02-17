UNI Women roll by Loyola 89-43

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Northern Iowa women’s basketball team won in dominating fashion on Friday night, beating the Loyola Ramblers 89-43. UNI improved to 19-6 overall and 12-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.



Eleven of UNI’s 12 players scored at least one points against the Ramblers, turning in a balanced game across the board. The Panthers were led by Madison Weekly with 15 points and five assists while Mikaela Morgan added 13 points, shooting 66-percent from the floor.

The Panthers may have started the first quarter on a scoring drought, but they quickly caught on fire from the field, going on a 19-2 run to end the quarter. The runs continued for the Panthers into the second quarter, scoring 16 points while holding Loyola to just one in the last 5:16 of the half to go into halftime up 47-20.

In the third quarter, the Panthers shot 58-percent from the field with Morgan going a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor to score six of her 13 points. UNI put together another run on the Ramblers to continue to extend its lead, going on a 13-3 scoring surge to end the quarter up by 40 points.

The youth of the Panther squad continued to shine in the fourth quarter as sophomore Dariann Garrison-Nickerson scored a career-high eight points. UNI’s bench scored all of the Panthers’ 17 fourth quarter points, helping the Panthers to its 89-43 win.

The Panthers return to action on Sunday, Feb. 19 as they take on Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind. The game is set for an 11 a.m. CT tip.