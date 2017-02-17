Woman accused of abducting woman who shamed Muslims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman accused of abducting woman who shamed Muslims

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An El Paso woman described in court documents as a "Mexican-Muslim" has been jailed after she was accused of abducting another woman because her "lifestyle brought shame to the Muslim community."

According to court documents, Norma Juarez Taha, who is 35, is charged with one count of kidnapping, which is punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison. She is confined without bond to the El Paso County Jail until a Wednesday detention hearing before a federal magistrate. No attorney is listed for her on jail records.

Court records show the woman reported Taha grabbed her from her bed early Monday and took her to a house in Mexico. The next day, the people in the house took her to the border crossing and turned her over to U.S. officials.

Taha was arrested at her home late Tuesday.

