Veterans Home days away from opening

A new house for homeless veterans is just days away from opening.

The house was donated anonymously back in June of last year.

A donation from President Trump's veteran fundraiser dinner in Des Moines during the campaign has been paying for the project.

The Waterloo home will soon provide not only a place to stay for homeless veterans, but assistance to get back on their feet with job training and employment opportunities.

Americans for Independent Living Director Tim Combs is putting the final touches on the place, knowing his work will help veterans have a place to sleep and a place to eat.

"A lot of time no. They are looking to daytime shelter to eat. They are going to Salvation Army and picking up whatever they can get here and there. . . Now, they will be able to get up make breakfast; have super," said Combs.

Almost everything in the house is donated, from cabinets to beds to furniture.

Combs even had a group of women donate handmade quilts .

"The ones that they are making are ones [the veterans] will take with them when they leave. When we give them one, that is theirs to keep," said Combs.

A thoughtful touch that will make the house more than a place to stay.