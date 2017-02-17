Solon, New Hampton in 2A and Lisbon in 1A remain alive for State Wrestling Teams

Class 3A Semifinals/Des Moines

Spots in Saturday night's 3A finals were up for grabs Friday afternoon - but it would be a tough fgo for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro -

all 3 semifinalists - Bryce Pilcher of Cedar Falls, Tyrell Gordon of East - and West High's Sam Gerst would go down in defeat -

that wasn't the case for Braden Birt of Western Dubuque - the Bobcat 132 pounder was solid in a 10-8 win over Prairie's Trenten Wennermark sending him to the finals -

"I've got to be just as good as my other brothers. They both made it to the finals. So, I needed to this year. That was my goal."

Defending champ Nelson Brands is in the 152 final - but not without controversy - Waverly-Shell Rock's Austin Gant just narrowly missed a tying takedown in the final seconds as Brands escaped with the win -

But overall - the afternoon belonged to Western Dubuque - Max Lyon - a champ last year - is headed back to the final with a major decision at 182 -

and at heavyweight - Aaron Costello - a runner-up last year - pinned his way to another final making it three Bobcats wrestling for titles on Saturday night -

Aaron Costello/Western Dubuque Senior

"It's awesome. We're a total family at Western Dubuque. Bobcat nation came up big today and getting 3 finalists only pumps up the energy in the youth club and just gets everyone excited about Bobcat wrestling.

Class 1A Quarterfinals/Des Moines

Class 1-A semis go tonight -

but the quarters turned into a pin-fest - 145 pounder Brayden Nunemaker of East Buch - Regina heavyweight Jared Brinkman - and 170 pounder Taylan Entriken of Hudson all advanced by fall -

It took overtime for Donny Schmit of Wapsie Valley to go at 126 - while Trent Johnson of DNH and Brian Sadler of Jesup will get their shot to move to Saturday night --

Don Bosco's team title hopes took a hit when just 106 pounder Daniel Kiimball advanced to the semis - while Lisbon advanced 4 - including Cael Happel at 113 --

Class 2A Quarterfinals/Des Moines

Semi spots also up for grabs in 2-A

with Denver-Tripoli taking 2 - Blake Steege got a major at 120 - while Cael Krueger let out the emotion after pinning his way to an upset over #3 Kade Kelso at 152 -

Still at 152 - Isaac Judge of South Tama beat top ranked Joe Kelly - and Wahlert's Boone McDermott punched his ticket to the 2A Semis -

The team race is coming down to New Hampton and Solon - the Chickasaws advanced 5 - including Keaton Geerts with a pin at 138 - it's 4 for the Spartans with brothers Bryce and Drew West picking up a pair of wins for spots in the semis -