Haglin is sentenced to 90 days in jail, apologizes in court

A former Cedar Rapids Washington High School substitute teacher who had sex with a student will spend 90 days in jail.

In addition to jail time Mary Beth Haglin will have two years probation, pay a $650 fine and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

We first heard from Haglin last June, she told us she had a relationship with a student.

Haglin went on to share her story nationally on T.V. shows ranging from Dr. Phil, Inside Edition and Crime Watch Daily.

She plead not guilty but waived her right to a jury trial instead wanting a judge to decide her fate.

"360 days in the Linn County Jail, I'm suspending all but 90 of those days. If the defendant is eligible for work release and qualifies she can participate in work release. There will be a $625 fine," said Judge Kevin McKeever this afternoon as he gave Haglin her sentence.

The state recommended 180 days in jail.

"This is a case that calls into question society's belief that their children are being protected by their teachers," said Assistant Linn County Attorney Heidi Carmer.

Haglin's defense lawyer Katie Frank fought back urging the judge to spare her of jail time and instead grant her probation.

"What the court can do is the court can have a sentence that takes into account her lack of criminal record, her low risk level of re-offending as well as her needs right now," Frank said.

Frank told Judge McKeever Haglin needed to be somewhere where she could do rehabilitation and work on her financial stability.

Before hearing her sentencing Haglin made an apology.

"First and foremost I just want to express my apologies to the student and to his family, I never meant to hurt anybody with this mistake that I made," she said.

Haglin could be seen hugging her family before leaving the courtroom.





