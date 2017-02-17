Iowans enjoy spring-like weather with their pets

Eastern Iowans are enjoying the unseasonably warmer weather this February.

Several drivers took advantage of the dry conditions to give their vehicles a quick bath.

There were long lines at car washes, and even golfers practiced their drives and putts before courses open early for the season on Saturday.

In parks, several people took advantage of the sunshine to spend time with children and shoot a few hoops.

People and their pets enjoyed the weather too at the Waterloo off-leash dog park.

"It's fantastic. It's just nice to watch him run and have a good time, and play with other dogs. It's just nice that he gets out of the house and gets the chance to run," dog owner, Chuck Hosier said.

"It feels great. It's just nice to take a little break during your work day and get out. I just love the dog park. It's a really good facility. It's just a really good feeling," dog owner, Julie Patten said.

Hosier and Patten said they bring their dogs to burn off energy, interact with other dogs, and just take a break from the day.

"He enjoys coming here a lot, and we try to get here almost every day," Hosier said

"It feels really good with just being cooped up. It's just really amazing weather for February. We just had to come out and enjoy it," Patten said.

The warmer weather means more of a muddy mess at the dog park, but since it's so nice, pet owners and dogs really don't seem to mind.

"It was flooded for a long time. Then it was ice, and now it's mud," Patten said.

"It's February, it's warm, and it's muddy, but that's all right. He's having a good time, and it's just nice to be outside," Hosier said.



