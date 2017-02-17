New, glittery Hatchimals to be released - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New, glittery Hatchimals to be released

Written by Sara Belmont
The company that had the hit toy of 2016 is looking to keep that momentum going in 2017.

Hatchimals, the interactive toys that self-hatch out of an egg, sold out over the holidays. Now, creator Spin Master is introducing two new glitter versions in July.

The animals inside will actually feature sparkling fur, and will sell for $60.

Spin Master is also rolling out a mini version in may called Hatchimals "Colleggtibles."

