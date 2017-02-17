Man charged after assaulting workers at Hy-Vee - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man charged after assaulting workers at Hy-Vee

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting two Hy-Vee workers.

According to court documents, Joseph hill of Dubuque, tried to beat up the store manager. After that, he reportedly choked another employee slamming him against a wall. After that, he is accused of punching another worker. This all happened after he was fired from his position at Hy-Vee.

One of the workers pulled his gun out and kept Hill on the ground until police got there.

Hill's bail is set at $7,500. 

