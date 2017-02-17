University of Dubuque receives largest gift in school's history

The University of Dubuque has received a very generous gift.

UD President Jeffery Bullock announcing a $60-million estate gift from late Board Trustee Ed Babka and his wife Shirley.

It's the largest contribution in the school's history, bringing the endowment to over $150 million. It will also support the Ed and Shirley Babka Scholarship Fund.

“It’s hard to adequately describe the impact of Ed and Shirley’s investment in UD students. In the many conversations I had with Ed and Shirley, they were committed to keeping the University a place of hope, opportunity, and promise for today’s students and future generations," said President Bullock.