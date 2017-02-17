University of Dubuque receives largest gift in school's history - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Dubuque receives largest gift in school's history

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The University of Dubuque has received a very generous gift.

UD President Jeffery Bullock announcing a $60-million estate gift from late Board Trustee Ed Babka and his wife Shirley.

It's the largest contribution in the school's history, bringing the endowment to over $150 million. It will also support the Ed and Shirley Babka Scholarship Fund. 

“It’s hard to adequately describe the impact of Ed and Shirley’s investment in UD students. In the many conversations I had with Ed and Shirley, they were committed to keeping the University a place of hope, opportunity, and promise for today’s students and future generations,"  said President Bullock.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.