Mississippi Museum & Aquarium CEO resigns

The CEO of the Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium resigns Friday.

Dr. Robert (Bert) Davis, resigned from his position as CEO of the Dubuque County Historical Society and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to join Silver Oaks Design and Communications located in the Quad Cities.

In the meantime, Mike Budde will be taking on Dr. Davis' duties. Budde is a long standing member of the Dubuque County Historical Society Board of Directors and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board and is the chair of the Collections Committee.

A search for a new President and CEO is beginning immediately.