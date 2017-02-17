Mississippi Museum & Aquarium CEO resigns - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mississippi Museum & Aquarium CEO resigns

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The CEO of the Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium resigns Friday.

Dr. Robert (Bert) Davis, resigned from his position as CEO of the Dubuque County Historical Society and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to join Silver Oaks Design and Communications located in the Quad Cities. 

In the meantime, Mike Budde will be taking on Dr. Davis' duties. Budde is a long standing member of the Dubuque County Historical Society Board of Directors and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board and is the chair of the Collections Committee.

A search for a new President and CEO is beginning immediately. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.