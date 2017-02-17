Dubuque drug collection box 'a success' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque drug collection box 'a success'

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is calling the drug collection box a success.

It was installed in the entryway of the Law Enforcement Center about a month ago, and so far a total of nearly 34 pounds of items have been collected.

Of that, 23.75 pounds are prescription drugs. The rest are containers, vitamins, etc. 

Officials say the drugs will be disposed of properly.

The sheriff's office encourages continued use of the box as a way to keep these item off the streets. 

