Man sentenced in Iowa cold case after entering Alford plea

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after making a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Steven Klein killed 38-year-old Susan Kersten, whose body was found in her burned-out car near Iowa City. Klein was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2lTDQCO ) that on Friday, Klein entered an Alford plea to arson, willful injury causing serious injury and suborning perjury in the death. Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for conviction.

An autopsy showed Kersten died of blunt force trauma to the head before the car fire. Authorities have said Klein was romantically linked to Kersten.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

