2 killed, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Marshall County

Two people are dead, a third injured, after a crash involving two semi trucks and pickup truck. It happened on Highway 96 and Highway 14 in Marshall County.

Troopers say 32-year-old Brandon Skidmore, of Marshalltown, ran a stop sign, hitting a semi driven by 32-year-old Joel Reints, of Parkersburg. The impact caused the semi's trailer to swing into traffic, colliding with another semi driven by 33-year-old Kaleia Grant, of Arkansas.

The second collision caused one of the semis to split in two. Skidmore and Grant were killed in the crash. Reints was taken to the hospital for his injuries.