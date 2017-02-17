Aspects of Iowa collective bargaining law could take years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has signed into law limitations to most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state, yet some changes could take years to go into effect.

For some of the roughly 180,000 public sector workers directly affected by the measure, key provisions that remove most of their collective negotiating authority would apply after their current employment contracts expire.

Key union groups say dozens of local governments and school districts moved quickly to finalize new contracts before the legislation became law. Some extend for several years.

Republicans with majorities in the Legislature voted for the measure Thursday, and Branstad signed it into law Friday.

GOP leaders say local governments want more flexibility at the negotiating table, though union leaders say that's contradicted by the new contracts.

