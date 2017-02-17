Former Nativity School in Dubuque may be demolished

Many people in Dubuque reacting after hearing the former Nativity School may have to be torn down.

"There's some disappointment, people wish it could be used. Part of it is the memories. They don't wanna lose their memories, I'm sure," says Father Jim Miller of the Church of Nativity.

The catholic school opened in 1924. It's a place where thousands of Dubuquers went to school.

It closed more than a decade ago, and now the building is falling apart. "The wall kinda fell out, it's funny how half of it fell down and half stayed up, but it didn't hit the gas meter...right under it. Had it did, hit that maybe we would've had an explosion or something," he said.

That's a safety issue. That's why a fence was recently put up as a precaution to keep people away from the debris, so no one can get hurt. The gas meter has also been shut off.

As for what's next, parish leaders are discussing options. "So it looks like right now, it'll have to be taken down," added Father Jim.

Over the years, people have been interested in buying the building, but once they find out how much it'll cost to repair, they changed their minds.