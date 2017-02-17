Man facing charges in deadly shooting accused of assaulting jail - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man facing charges in deadly shooting accused of assaulting jailer

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting is now accused of punching a Dubuque County jailer in the face.  Deputies say they were transferring 22-year-old Jeremy Dukes to another cell, when he apparently assaulted the jailer.

The man suffered some cuts on his lips, but is otherwise ok.  

Dukes is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in the home invasion and death of 21-year-old Collin Brown.  Brown was shot April 2. 2016 at a mobile home park in Key West.

Seven others were arrested, including four facing murder charges.

