Woman's body found floating in Iowa River

A woman's body was found floating in the Iowa River this week in Johnson County.

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office release says a report came in yesterday around 12:43 p.m. reporting the body in the river, south of Hills Access. Deputies found the body by boat shortly after, and the unidentified body was pulled form the river at 1:51 p.m., according to police. An autopsy has been ordered as authorities work to identify the body.

