Woman's body found floating in Iowa River - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman's body found floating in Iowa River

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

A woman's body was found floating in the Iowa River this week in Johnson County.

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office release says a report came in yesterday around 12:43 p.m. reporting the body in the river, south of Hills Access. Deputies found the body by boat shortly after, and the unidentified body was pulled form the river at 1:51 p.m., according to police. An autopsy has been ordered as authorities work to identify the body. 

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online at KWWL.com for the latest details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.