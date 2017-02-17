Dubuque man arrested for allegedly choking, punching 2 Hy-Vee employees after being fired

A Dubuque man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly assaulted two Hy-Vee employees after he was told he was being let go.

38-year-old Joseph Hill is charged with two counts of assault with injury, first-degree harassment and third-degree harassment for the incident.

According to court documents, police were called to standby outside the Hy-Vee on Dodge Street because an employee was going to be let go, and they were afraid he would get violent.

About ten minutes after police arrived, Store Director Michael Silvis ran out of the store, asking police to come in, court documents show.

According to those court documents, Hill was told he was being let go, and immediately stood up, taking off his white bakery jacket and saying, "I've been waiting for this moment to kick your ass."

Hill started to make a move towards Silvis, court documents show, before loss prevention agent Zachary Rinderknecht got in between them and told Hill to calm down.

Silvis left the office to get police.

Hill allegedly then started choking Rinderknecht, holding him up against a glass window with both hands, court documents say.

Regional Director Jamie Franck had also come into the room, and pushed Hill, causing him to lose grip of Rinderknecht, according to court documents.

After Hill went down, Rinderknecht was able to grab him from behind, restraining him. According to court documents, that's when Franck walked around him, and Hill lashed out, punching him in the mouth.

Both men were able to get out of the office, court documents show, while Hill continued to yell obscenities at both of them. Court documents say Hill tried to come at them again, and that's when Rinderknecht pulled out a gun and ordered Hill onto the ground, and held him there until police arrived.

Court documents show that Hill continued to yell while police were arresting him, threatening to kill Silvis, and telling Franck he was going to get him.

Hill made an initial court appearance Thursday. His bail was set at $7,500.