Cubs player Anthony Rizzo writes note to Waterloo boy battling brain tumor

This weekend, there's a superhero themed auction and fundraiser to raise money for a Waterloo boy battling a brain tumor.

His name is Jaymeson Payton.

It's at the UAW Hall in Waterloo from three to eight on Saturday.

There's a lot of different items in the action. Everything ranging from a wooden dollhouse, to a watch, to signed jerseys and pictures.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also donated some items to the auction.

He also wrote a note to Jaymeson that said, "I believe that by staying positive, I actually felt better and ultimately won my battle against cancer. I know that you, too, can do the same"