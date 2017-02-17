Cubs player Anthony Rizzo writes note to Waterloo boy battling b - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cubs player Anthony Rizzo writes note to Waterloo boy battling brain tumor

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

This weekend, there's a superhero themed auction and fundraiser to raise money for a Waterloo boy battling a brain tumor. 

His name is Jaymeson Payton.

It's at the UAW Hall in Waterloo from three to eight on Saturday.

There's a lot of different items in the action. Everything ranging from a wooden dollhouse, to a watch, to signed jerseys and pictures. 

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also donated some items to the auction. 

He also wrote a note to Jaymeson that said, "I believe that by staying positive, I actually felt better and ultimately won my battle against cancer. I know that you, too, can do the same" 

