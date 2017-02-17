Man set to plead guilty more than 20 years after woman's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man set to plead guilty more than 20 years after woman's death

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect

A man arrested 20 years after a murder is set to plead guilty today.

In 2015, Steve Klein was arrested and charged with murder in the 1995 killing of Susan Kersten.

Her body was found in her burning car in a farm field in Johnson County.

Today, Klein is set to enter a plea -- and he'll also be sentenced.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.