Delaware County dam set to be removed

A nearly century old dam in Delaware County is set to be removed sometime before next January.

The Quaker Mill Dam, just north of Manchester, is deteriorating and no longer has water flowing over it.

That's because a dike break from a number of years ago altered the path of the Maquoketa River.

It now flows with the Honey Creek watershed under the same bridge--a problem for Delaware County.

This project will not only remove the dam, but will help get the river back to it's more natural path.

Delaware County isn't alone in taking on this project, though. They've partnered with the Iowa DNR and private land owners in the area.

"The purpose for the Iowa DNR is to remove old dams that are deteriorating, so that's why they're involved in this project. And there are some land owners that want get involved for flood control--that's what their interest is," said Anthony Bardgett, the Delaware County engineer.

All told, the project could cost up to $750,000, which includes removal of the dam, getting the river back on the right path, and eventually building a new dike as well.

The county received a $252,000 grant for the project, and the county will pay for the rest.

Bidding for the project starts at the end of the month, and construction will have to be complete by next January.