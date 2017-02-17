Senate plans to confirm Pruitt as EPA head

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Republicans plan to use their majority power to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite calls from Democrats for a delay.

A vote on Scott Pruitt's nomination is set for today.

A state judge in Oklahoma has ordered Pruitt to release thousands of emails that he exchanged with oil and gas executives by next week.

Pruitt, who is Oklahoma's attorney general, has refused to release the emails for more than two years.