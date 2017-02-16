Waterloo East Boys rally falls short to #4 Dubuque Senior - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo East Boys rally falls short to #4 Dubuque Senior

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Fourth Ranked Dubuque Senior led by 14 points over Waterloo East after the first period tonight at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium in Waterloo.

The underdog Trojans battled and cut the deficit to three late in the fourth quarter.  Senior made some clutch plays down the stretch to hang on for a 75-66 win in the final game of the regular season.

