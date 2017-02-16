Iowa Hawkeye Women run past Northwestern 78-59 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Women run past Northwestern 78-59

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 The Iowa Hawkeye Women beat Big Ten rival Northwestern 78-59 on cancer Awareness night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Megan Gustafson with 17 and senior Ally Disterhof with14.

         In her first start of the season, Chase Coley registered nine points and 11 rebounds.         The Hawkeyes return to action Feb. 19 to take on Purdue.

