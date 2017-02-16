Iowa Hawkeye Women run past Northwestern 78-59

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Hawkeye Women beat Big Ten rival Northwestern 78-59 on cancer Awareness night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Megan Gustafson with 17 and senior Ally Disterhof with14.

In her first start of the season, Chase Coley registered nine points and 11 rebounds. The Hawkeyes return to action Feb. 19 to take on Purdue.