Solon leads 2A after day one

Class 2A First Round/Des Moines

The opening round was almost perfection for 2A state duals champ New Hampton -

the Chickasaws went 6 for 6 on Thursday - getting pins out of 126 pounder Michael Millage - 220 pounder Noah Hopp - and top ranked Keaton Geerts at 138 as he chases a second straight individual title -

Keaton Geerts/New Hampton Senior

"We know we can do it. We should be able to get more bonus with our other guys. We did just win the state title yesterday."

New Hampton closed the night just behind Solon in the team race - the Spartans led by Bryce West's pin at 120 - won 5 matches - all with bonus points to take the 2-A lead -

Denver-Tripoli advanced three - including Cael Krueger with a major decision at 152 -

Same weight - it's Isaac Judge of South Tama ending things early with the fall -

Same story for Wahlert 182 Boone McDermott - who's also making a push for Saturday night.

Boone McDermott/Wahlert Junior

"I was up like 13-0 before that and they slapped the mat. I was just filled with relief. I've got to get through one match at a time. I can't let off once."

At heavyweight - Ethan Lape of North Fayette Valley moved on with the win as did future Hawkeye lineman Tristan Wirfs of Mount Vernon -

and it was a big night for first timer Jack Thomsen of Union - the brother of former champs Max and Logan was the one in the spotlight this time - and a 7-1 win over Mount Vernon's Jack Streicher has him in the quarters.

Jack Thomsen/Union Freshman

"Yeah, it's hard cause, I've got to do what my family's done. I've just got to keep with the family tradition."