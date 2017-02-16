Coralville Mexican restaurant closes for 'Day Without Immigrants'

On every door of Casa Azul, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Coralville, hangs a note telling customers they're closed for the day to support a 'Day Without Immigrants'.

A nationwide movement on Thursday, 'Day Without Immigrants', goal is to show the significance of the presence of immigrants on business and culture while protesting the Trump administration's policies towards them by "disappearing."

Workers and students staying home, businesses closing, and everyone vowing to not make any purchases for the entire day.

Casa Azul, one of the many businesses closing their doors for a day to show their support.

"I think it's really important to stand together. It's not about you know who's right and who's wrong. I think it's about being united," Abraham Tijerina said.

Tijerina owns Casa Azul with his wife and said it was a hard decision to make to close his small business.

"You can pretty much pay all of the bills on a good day or your rent for the whole month so yeah it's a little detrimental," he said.

However, believing it was the right one.

"Sometimes you have to sacrifice things you don't want to sacrifice for a good reason, not just for you for you friends for your neighbors for your family and for other people that you probably don't know. Not everyone has the opportunity to raise their voice," Tijerina said.

Understanding the difficulties immigrants face, being one himself, moving to the United States from Mexico when he was 16.

"Not everybody was lucky enough to be born in this great country and people take that for granted. A lot of people suffered to come here because it's the dream country, the place when you work your dreams come true. As an immigrant myself, this is a proof of that."