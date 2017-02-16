Warm weather brings highs and lows for business

Eastern Iowa hasn't seen many of snow days this winter and the snow hasn't been sticking around.

For those in the snow removal business, "Well it doesn't do much good as far as generating an income, but gives us an opportunity plan, do a lot of estimates right now, and get ready for spring," said Cedar Valley Lawn Care's Randy Vandersee.

With a few green blades of grass visible in places, people are already calling about yard work.

But that lack of snow also, means snowmobiles aren't getting anywhere. Dr. PowerSports in Waterloo says they have seen a slow year in snowmobile sales. But despite the slow sales, still won a regional sales award.

"That was nice, but it was even slow for us for getting that award and it was still super slow. So I feel for all those dealers that were really struggling this winter," said Dr. PowerSports' employee Sierra DeGroote.

But the warm February weather isn't all bad. Palmer's Family Fun is opening up record early season to take advantage of the weekend's heatwave.

"Weather is nice enough to give us an opportunity to get out here. I think it is great; get the kids off the couch, give them something to do, get off the electronics," said manage Mathew Glenn.