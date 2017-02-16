Women's March organizers announce date for general strike

Washington (CNN)The organizers of the Women's March on Washington have set the date for their general strike, dubbed "A Day Without A Woman," for March 8, which is International Women's Day.

"In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer 'A Day Without A Woman,'" the organizers said in an Instagram post.

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred," the post says. "On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman."

The group did not immediately return a request for additional information on the strike, but the social media post said more details would be forthcoming.

The post also voiced support for another strike, the "National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles," set for Friday.

The organizers of that strike, Strike4Democracy, say on their website that the group will "coordinate over 100 strike actions across the united States, and beyond, to plan for a series of mass strikes to stand up for America's democratic principles."

The Women's March on Washington, which took place the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew the participation of more than a million people in cities across the United States.