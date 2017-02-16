Man pleads guilty to failing to tell anyone about asbestos inside a building he planned to renovate

A North Central Iowa man pled guilty yesterday to failing tell anyone about the asbestos inside a building he planned to renovate.

Gary Christianson, 57, from Algona, Iowa, was convicted of one count of failing to notify and report that he was renovating a building containing asbestos to the Environmental Protection Agency or Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

At the plea hearing, Christianson admitted he was going to renovate the former Kossuth County Home in Algona. The building contained asbestos on pipes and in floor tiles.

Christianson admitted that, from about November 2014 through about January 2015, he failed to notify the EPA and IDNR of his intention to renovate the building as he was required to do.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand will be set after a report is prepared.

Christianson remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, $100 in special assessments, and a year of supervised release following any imprisonment.