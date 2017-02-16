Don Bosco lead 1A State Wrestling after day one

Class 3A First Round/Des Moines

Class 3-A opened the 20-17 State wrestling tournament - and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro got off to a great start -

Cedar Falls advanced 3 of 4 wrestlers - 132 pounder Gabe Penrith moved on with a tech fall - while brother Jakey picked up a second period pin to get it going at 113 -

"I'm really glad I got the pin. It's a good momentum boost towards the finals and as far as I can go."

Waterloo East got 2 of 3 out of the first round - including Tyrell Gordon with a 9-2 win over City High's Brock Hunder at 182 -

While Sam Gerst got a second period fall at 220 for the only Wahawk first round win -

Waverly-Shell Rock moved on 5 - including freshman Evan Yant who upset 5th ranked Dillon Gottschalk of Hempstead with a pin in the first -

"We've been training for them and rankings don't really matter."

Defending champ Nelson Brands of Iowa City West scored an incredible 13 takedowns in an opening round tech fall -

while Western Dubuque moved on 4 - 3 by falls from Bradan Birt at 132 - Aaron Costello at 285 - and defending champ Max Lyon at 182 as he chases a repeat -

"It's just first round. The goal is to win again and do it better."

Class 2A First Round/Des Moines

In class 2-A a pair of former champs got through quickly -

Iowa City Regina's Jared Brinkman got a 1st period pin at heavyweight - it took two for Donny Schmit of Wapsie Valley - the 106 pound champ from last year - rolls on at 126 this time

"I felt really good. Solid on my feet, attacking very well, got it done in the second period."

Schmit will be joined in the quarters by teammate - 138 pounder Kaleb Krall -

while DNH moved on 2 in Jake Ragsdale at 113 - and Trent Johnson - a runner-up last year - he moved closer to the final with a pin at 145 -

"I woke up at I think 5:30 this morning and I woke up our 13 pounder and just started jumping on him because I was so excited."

Don Bosco went a great - 6 for 9 on day one starting with Dan Kimball's win at 106 - and ending with a Walker Even pin at 195 -

Lisbon also advanced 6 including Cael Happel with a pin at 113 -

and it was a pin-fest all around - Sumner-Fredericksburg's Karsen Seehase did it at 160 -

as did Hudson's Taylan Entriken - one of 2 Pirates heading to the quarters -

"I felt pretty good, got a good warm-up in, going right after it after the whistle, just wrestled smart, wrestled hard."