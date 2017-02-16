Mary Beth Haglin sentenced to 360 days in jail

UPDATE: Mary Beth Haglin is sentenced to 360 days in jail, all but 90 are suspended, followed by probation for two years and 10 years on the sex offender registry.

--------------------------------------------

Mary Beth Haglin, a former substitute teacher found guilty of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee will be sentenced today.

Haglin waived her right to a jury trial in November and was deemed guilty by a judge in December.

Judge Kevin McKeever ruled Haglin was guilty of having a sexual relationship with a student while she was teaching at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

We will have the latest from the sentencing which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------

Here's a collaborative timeline:

June 14, 2016: Haglin talked with KWWL about her relationship with a high school student while she was a long term substitute teacher at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. "We both knew what would happen," she said.

July 22, 2016: Haglin turned herself in at the Linn County Sheriff's office. This is the same day the Cedar Rapids Community School District finally released a statement--in part admitting Haglin was able to continue teaching in the school district after being fired from Washington because of the allegations. The district blamed a miscommunication for this. "Due to a miscommunication with the substitute placement system, the individual in question was placed in a substitute teaching position for a short time in an elementary setting at the end of the 2015-16 school year."

July 25, 2016: KWWL Talks with Haglin again for the first time since she turned herself in and bonded out of jail. "They were trying to cover their butts,"she said, referring to Washington High School administrators knowing about the allegations and trying to keep them quiet.

August 3, 2016: KWWL Talks with long time Washington High School Principal Dr. Ralph Plagman at his home after he released a statement saying he was asked by the district to retire. Plagman admits he helped lead an internal investigation of Haglin at the school before the district did theirs. This same day Washington High School students rallied in support of Plagman.

September 7, 2016: Haglin pleads not guilty.

September 16, 2016: KWWL waits all day outside jail as Haglin bonds out for a second time.

October 26, 2016: Haglin is now facing a felony charge after the prosecutors say they found new evidence in a variety of media interviews Haglin did. By this time she had gone on Dr. Phil, Inside Edition, and been caught on video violating a no contact order with the student--on Crime Watch Daily.

November 3, 2016: Haglin pleads not guilty to felony charge in a written arraignment.

November 28, 2016: Haglin waves right to jury trial putting her fate in Judge Kevin McKeever's hands--no longer faces felony. It was decided the judge would not base his verdict on any media interviews but simply her interview with the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Child Protection Center.

December 16, 2016: Judge find Haglin guilty.

February 17, 2017: Haglin to be sentenced.