Ex-Glenwood center workers charged with mistreating clients

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Six former employees of a southwest Iowa state facility that treats people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been charged with mistreating facility residents.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2lnbVuw ) that police said Thursday the six ex-workers were charged in arrest warrants. Police say all but two had been arrested by Thursday afternoon.

The charges come six weeks after the Iowa Department of Human Services disclosed that 12 workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center had quit or were fired over the allegations. The department has said a 13th worker has been dismissed since then.

The department has said its investigation found seven clients were physically abused and 13 were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect.

The center provides services for 230 clients.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

