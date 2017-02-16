Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent

Posted: Updated:
Michael Barnhart Michael Barnhart
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A man was arrested for pretending to be an FBI agent at a Burger King in Iowa City Thursday. 

Michael Barnhart, 28, was arrested for impersonating a public official.

According to the criminal complaint, Barnhart approached employees at the Iowa City Burger King and asked for information regarding a vehicle. Barhhart pretended to speak into a portable radio, while speaking with the employees, and then parked his car in their lot and called into the store. While on the phone, Barnhart identified himself as an FBI agent and stated he had been watching their customers for 15 minutes as he was looking for someone. 

Earlier in the same night, there was a report of a similar incident in the downtown area, which included a white Chrysler and a suspect description matching Barnhart. 

Barnhart was operating the white Chrysler while at Burger King, and again during a traffic stop shortly after. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.