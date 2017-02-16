Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent

A man was arrested for pretending to be an FBI agent at a Burger King in Iowa City Thursday.

Michael Barnhart, 28, was arrested for impersonating a public official.

According to the criminal complaint, Barnhart approached employees at the Iowa City Burger King and asked for information regarding a vehicle. Barhhart pretended to speak into a portable radio, while speaking with the employees, and then parked his car in their lot and called into the store. While on the phone, Barnhart identified himself as an FBI agent and stated he had been watching their customers for 15 minutes as he was looking for someone.

Earlier in the same night, there was a report of a similar incident in the downtown area, which included a white Chrysler and a suspect description matching Barnhart.

Barnhart was operating the white Chrysler while at Burger King, and again during a traffic stop shortly after.