Trampoline park comes to Waterloo

Soon you can catch some air right here in eastern Iowa.

A trampoline park is in the beginning stages, announcing they are opening in Waterloo.

The closest trampoline park to Waterloo is about an hour away. Now families won't have to travel too far, after this one opens.

Get Air Sports will open the trampoline park on University Avenue in the old Hobby Lobby building.

Project Architect Steve Peterson is working on the beginning stages Thursday, mapping out the layout of the park.

"We build these all over the country and even outside the country, and it's a really filling a niche for active family fun, for all of them to " said Peterson. "When Get Air Sports looks for these locations they really try to find one that doesn't have any kind of that activity or a center for families. It worked out here and this building was available and it suits the needs, so we can fill that void that we think will be a for the family's here in Waterloo."

Things to look for at the trampoline park are basketball nets, foam pits and of course, trampolines. The most important thing about this park is it gets kids and families active together.

"It's fun, you know the kids enjoy it, it's active, it's exercise and it's fun for the whole family," said Peterson.

The Get Air Trampoline Park should open in the next six months.