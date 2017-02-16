POLICE: Victim of Iowa City shooting was shot in face and abdomen

Iowa City Police say a physical altercation between two women led to the Feb. 6 shooting at Pheasant Ridge apartments.

According to police documents, the victim's girlfriend was in a physical fight with another woman. The other woman left and returned a short time later with Darius Davison.

Davison fired four shots at the victim, striking him twice, once in the face and the other in his lower abdomen. By the time police arrived on the scene, Davison had fled.

Witnesses were able to identify him by name and a nickname to police.

Davison was arrested in Bloomington, Illinois.on Feb. 8 and faces one count of attempted murder.