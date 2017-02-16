Iowa City man facing charges for stealing sombrero from Mexican restaurant

An Iowa City man is facing charges after a stealing a sombrero from Cactus Mexican Restaurant.

Zacary Senne, 19, is accused of taking a sombrero, valued at $50, out of the restaurant where he had been dining at. Cactus employees stopped Senne outside.

Senne admitted to police that he did take the sombrero saying he did so because he wanted to give it to a friend who had just turned 21 years old, admitting that he shouldn't have taken it and that the decision was stupid on his part.

He has been charged with fifth-degree fraudulent practice, a simple misdemeanor.