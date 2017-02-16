Thousands take part in 'day without immigrants'

Thousands of immigrants and supporters around the country took part in a national day without immigrants.

Many restaurants and businesses worked with short staff or even closed as part of the nationwide protest.

Protesters marched in response to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and travel ban.

Others held rallies to boycott jobs and even held their kids out of school.

The protests are aimed at showing President Trump and America the importance of immigrants and the effect they have on the country on a daily basis.

The come in response to President Trump's plans to build a border wall, boost patrol agents to curb illegal immigration, and strip federal funding from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration agents.