The first spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service was released today.

For most of our local rivers, the flood outlook is near normal this year. There is a slightly above normal chance for flooding along the Mississippi River.

Even though there's been an overall below average amount of snowfall this winter, above normal rainfall from last summer and fall has kept an above normal amount of moisture in the ground across the area. The record rainfall which lead to flooding in the fall, is why the ground is so wet.

In addition to having a wet ground, the rivers have been running high due to that same fall rain, as well as early snow melt and rainfall this winter. This leaves little to no snow on the ground in Iowa and into southern Minnesota.

The main reason for any potential flooding this spring will be due to future heavy rain events, and not snow melt.

We also need to be on the lookout for ice jams along the rivers. With the warmer than average temperatures recently, and the forecast over the next week, the overall threat for ice jams is a little lower than normal.

To read more about flooding potential on area rivers, see the full outlooks from our local National Weather Service offices.

NWS Des Moines

NWS Quad Cities

NWS La Crosse

The next scheduled flood outlook is set for March 2.