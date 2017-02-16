UPDATE: 11-month-old still in intensive care in Iowa City

UPDATE: An 11-month-old Waterloo boy is still in intensive care tonight.

The baby boy Kingston Charles was rushed to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics last week after a reported fall.

Waterloo police say they're still investigating what exactly led to the injury that happened in the boy's home on Langley Road in Waterloo.

However, court records show police did get a search warrant to search the home on Monday. When KWWL tried to get some answers from the family, the man who answered the door said the baby was fine.

An 11-month-old baby from Waterloo is at the at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a reported fall.

Paramedics responded to an apartment on Langley Rd. shortly after midnight. The baby boy, Kingston Charles was having trouble breathing and going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics then transported the baby to Covenant Medical Center.

According to Waterloo Police, shortly after they received a call from Covenant concerning a suspicious head injury.

The child was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

Waterloo Police are investigating how the child was hurt.

We do not know the condition of the baby at this time. Stay with KWWL for updates.