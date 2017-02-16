Underweight snowy owl nursed back to health in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Underweight snowy owl nursed back to health in Waterloo

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A rare sight in Iowa. 

The snowy owl is known for its role in Harry Potter, but it's not often seen in Iowa. 

Black Hawk Wildlife workers have been taking good care of a snowy owl since November.

They believe he was flying from up north, when something happened to him. He was found significantly underweight.

This week, they released him back into the wild now that he's healthy again.

