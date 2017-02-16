Three arrested, facing 28 charges after drugs, gun, silencer found during traffic stop

Three people are facing nearly 30 charges after they were arrested on Tuesday for items found during a traffic stop.

22-year-old Tanner Ervolino of Waterloo, 31-year-old Lee Shaffer of Dubuque and 26-year-old Jay Mess of Dubuque face a combined 28 charges.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they stopped a car in Jamestown Township in Grant County, Wis. for speeding. A K9 unit was brought in and smelled drugs.

During a search, deputies found meth, meth paraphernalia and marijuana.

They also found a loaded handgun and silencer, as well as a large amount of suspected burglary tools.

Ervolino faces five charges, including felon in possession of a handgun, and a felony charge for possessing a silencer.

Shaffer faces 10 charges, including five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, two counts of felony bail jumping, and felony possession of meth.

Mess faces 13 charges, including seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, two counts of felony bail jumping, and felony possession of meth.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, Mess and Shaffer were arrested last month for their alleged involvement in a series of break-ins at car washes throughout the tri-state area.