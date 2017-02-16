Senate approves Trump’s choice for director of the Office of Man - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senate approves Trump’s choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget

Written by Sara Belmont
(NBC) - The Senate narrowly approved Mick Mulvaney to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

He was approved in a partisan 51 to 49 vote.

Mulvaney's confirmation comes the day after fast food chain chief executive Andy Puzder became the first Cabinet nominee to withdraw as his support, even among Republicans, waned.

