Golf courses opening Saturday in Waterloo

Breezy all weekend with rain Saturday and dry weather Sunday.More >>
Breezy all weekend with rain Saturday and dry weather Sunday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Despite the weather today many people hopped on their bikes and rode more than 20 miles to show their support for veterans to bring awareness to PTSD.More >>
Despite the weather today many people hopped on their bikes and rode more than 20 miles to show their support for veterans to bring awareness to PTSD.More >>
Before firing up the grill this weekend, people should check their hot dogs after a recall of more than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products.More >>
Before firing up the grill this weekend, people should check their hot dogs after a recall of more than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products.More >>
Its something some elementary students will be talking about for a long time.More >>
Its something some elementary students will be talking about for a long time.More >>