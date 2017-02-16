Golf courses opening Saturday in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Golf courses opening Saturday in Waterloo

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo's three municipal golf courses are set to open this weekend thanks to an early warm-up in eastern Iowa.

The city's Leisure Services Commission says South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial will all open this Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. It is the earliest opening date ever for the courses. A release on the openings also says the courses will remain open through the remainder of the 2017 golf season if weather  allows and course conditions remain playable. 

For more information on playing the courses and for season pass information, visit the Waterloo Leisure Services website.

